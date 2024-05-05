Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $19,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. 831,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

