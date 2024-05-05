Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.5-$98.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.60 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Down 40.1 %

NASDAQ SPT traded down $19.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. 13,470,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.07.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958 in the last ninety days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

