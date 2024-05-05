Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Plans $0.28 Dividend

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2827 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $16.50 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

