Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:SPH opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.83 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 7.36%.

In other news, SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $502,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,953.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPH shares. Mizuho cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Articles

