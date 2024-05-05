Susquehanna Trims Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price to $78.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.67.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.25. 7,399,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,252,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 55,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,368 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

