Sykon Capital LLC Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sykon Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 164.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $6.67 on Friday, hitting $310.21. 4,080,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.47 and its 200 day moving average is $272.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.72, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.