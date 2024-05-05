Sykon Capital LLC Sells 8,607 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sykon Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sykon Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. 1,784,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,762. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

