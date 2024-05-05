SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $45,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVV traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.84. 3,003,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The company has a market cap of $443.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.48 and its 200 day moving average is $484.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

