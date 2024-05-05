TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 253,110 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 253,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Starwood Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. 1,179,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,271. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

