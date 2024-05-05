TCG Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1,975.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in KLA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $14.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $696.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $688.02 and a 200-day moving average of $607.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $369.66 and a 12 month high of $729.15.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.26.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

