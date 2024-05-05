TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.76 on Friday, reaching $469.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

