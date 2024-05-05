TCG Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 378,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 623.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 165,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,801. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Increases Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

