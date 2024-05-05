TCG Advisory Services LLC Invests $13.06 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,170 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,000. Paycom Software makes up about 0.9% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Paycom Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $171.29. 1,207,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,850. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $193.90.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.25.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

