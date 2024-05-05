TCG Advisory Services LLC Invests $6.51 Million in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 437,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,983,000 after buying an additional 1,293,941 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $59,997,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $51,840,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 68.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 35.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,487,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 647,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OWL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 6,892,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

