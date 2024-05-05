TCG Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,001 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,273,000 after acquiring an additional 133,536 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 681,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,079,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0766 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.