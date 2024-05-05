TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New $751,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 22.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 103.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 33.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH traded up $8.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,192. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

