TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,062. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

