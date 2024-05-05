TCG Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,452 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Dohj LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.