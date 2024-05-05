TCG Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,118 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

