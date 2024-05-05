Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 203,119 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,119 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %
MRK stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,221,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $322.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.
