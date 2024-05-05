Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 51,314 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,314 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Jabil worth $33,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,319,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,818,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 72,212.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,172,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $117.22. 1,104,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.00. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

