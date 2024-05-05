UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $492.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.42.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

