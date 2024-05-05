Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Spire Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.5% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $71,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $13.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.46. 438,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,565. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $374.85 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

