Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,701,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after buying an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,661,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.09. 1,007,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.