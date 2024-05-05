Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,701,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after buying an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,661,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.09. 1,007,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.68.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
