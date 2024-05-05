W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 245.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 127,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 40,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,090,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,373. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.