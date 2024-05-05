W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $90.67. 1,554,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,438. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

