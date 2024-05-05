W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.57. 1,503,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

