W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2,892.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 337,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after buying an additional 255,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,021,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,824,000 after buying an additional 139,902 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 969.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 131,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 592,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after buying an additional 106,263 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 403,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,083. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

