W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,054. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76.
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
