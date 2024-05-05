W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,850,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,006,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.54. 1,444,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,362. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

