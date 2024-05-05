W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 5,801 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. The stock had a trading volume of 207,832 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

