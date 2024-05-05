Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 167 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.2% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000.

SDY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 191,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,541. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.86 and a 200 day moving average of $123.19. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

