Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.73-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.75 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.40.

NYSE ZBH traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.66. 1,847,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,580. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average is $120.02. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

