Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 309,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.07. 3,007,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,073. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

