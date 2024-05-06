Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Decreased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $32.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.29. 9,644,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.46. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

