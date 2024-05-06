Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.5% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $11.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $299.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.05.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

