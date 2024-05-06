Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.66) and last traded at GBX 610 ($7.66). 3,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 597.50 ($7.51).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 582.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 596.56. The company has a market capitalization of £255.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,418.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.16.

About Andrews Sykes Group

(Get Free Report)

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.