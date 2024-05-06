Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of V stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.67. 3,931,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.06. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $498.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

