Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Beazley Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.