Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 18,611 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 304,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Pfizer by 833.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 133,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 119,262 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,568,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

