Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $23,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 77,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.8 %

ALSN stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 965,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.92. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

