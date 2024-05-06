Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.1% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,362,000 after acquiring an additional 645,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $20.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $734.97. 4,595,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $761.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.