ENI (ETR:ENI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €14.67 ($15.77) and last traded at €14.71 ($15.82). 61,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.83 ($15.94).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.90 and a 200 day moving average of €14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

