Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.090-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.050-0.030 EPS.

Enviri Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVRI traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 647,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $613.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Enviri has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Enviri’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enviri will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Enviri

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $189,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,668.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Articles

