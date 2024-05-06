Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.7% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.60. 2,234,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2823 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.