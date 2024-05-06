Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of IYM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.50. 15,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $149.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average is $135.77.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

