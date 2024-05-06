Family Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2,463.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,112,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.19. 170,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,245. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.43. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

