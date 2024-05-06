Family Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 347.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,413.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after buying an additional 634,244 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 448,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,599,000 after acquiring an additional 212,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 276,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.72. 877,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,991. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $53.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

