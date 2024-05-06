Family Asset Management LLC Invests $647,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after buying an additional 872,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,417 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,326,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,236,000 after purchasing an additional 141,246 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,762,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,241,000 after purchasing an additional 112,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,096 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.69. 3,574,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,571,084. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

