Family Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

SCHQ stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $32.26. 139,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

